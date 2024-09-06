Three Belarusians named suspects over Ryanair plane’s forced landing in Minsk

On 23 May 2021, the Ryanair plane that was registered in Poland was flying from Athens to Vilnius before it was forced to change course over a fake bomb threat and land in Minsk, where Belarusian officers arrested blogger Protasevich and his then girlfriend Sofia Sapega. Other passengers were held for several hours in an airport area guarded by armed officers. After almost eight hours, the plane was finally allowed to take off and return to Vilnius.