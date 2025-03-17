There is no place for peace in Putin’s imperialist plan – Budrys in Brussels

Before the meeting, the head of Lithuania’s diplomacy told journalists that now is a strategic moment for Europe. Budrys believes the decisions of today will shape the security for tomorrow, reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister insisted that Ukraine is under pressure to make concessions, while Putin keeps coming up with new demands.

"Ukraine is being pressured to negotiate under any conditions, while from Putin we hear only demands that reveal his true intentions. There is no place for peace in Putin’s imperialist plan. The Kremlin’s actions speak louder than words," said Budrys.