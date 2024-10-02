Testing of self-driving bus suspended after it was spray-painted

According to the municipal transport services’ company Susisiekimo paslaugos, the self-driving bus will return to the streets once it is cleaned of all the tags painted on it.

Vilnius police stated that information about vandalism against the bus was received at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday. A caller informed law enforcement that the vehicle parked in Užupis Street was covered in paint.

It is suspected that the vehicle owned by an Estonian company was targeted between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.