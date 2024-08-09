Tesla sets up firm in Lithuania – media

Tesla Lithuania was established by Dutch Tesla International B.V. It has authorised capital of EUR 230,000.

Kim Gaba Jensen, Tesla’s regional manager in Denmark, has been appointed the CEO, according to Verslo žinios.

Up until now, the formal operations of the electric car manufacturer in Lithuania have been limited to Supercharger charging stations on the outskirts of Kaunas. Tesla cars are sold on the internet or through unauthorised representatives such as the Vilnius-based Deals On Wheels.