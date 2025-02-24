Temporary ceasefire would allow Putin to regroup and attack with new force – FM in Brussels

"A ceasefire, in our opinion, would be a critical mistake at this time, as it would provide a chance for Putin to regroup, reinforce and attack Ukraine again or any other potential target in Europe. That is why we stand strong for the just and lasting solutions, and for that, we need to strengthen Ukraine," said Budrys.
According to Lithuania’s foreign minister, a sustainable peace requires two conditions:
"One to uphold Ukraine with sovereignty and territorial integrity and also hold Russia accountable for the crime of aggression," Budrys said.