Temporary ceasefire would allow Putin to regroup and attack with new force – FM in Brussels

 
PHOTO: Jonas Balčiūnas | Elta

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys on Monday is attending the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels. On the third anniversary of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, representatives of the Nordic and Baltic countries addressed journalists together, underlining their united position, the ministry reports.

"A ceasefire, in our opinion, would be a critical mistake at this time, as it would provide a chance for Putin to regroup, reinforce and attack Ukraine again or any other potential target in Europe. That is why we stand strong for the just and lasting solutions, and for that, we need to strengthen Ukraine," said Budrys.

According to Lithuania’s foreign minister, a sustainable peace requires two conditions:

"One to uphold Ukraine with sovereignty and territorial integrity and also hold Russia accountable for the crime of aggression," Budrys said.

