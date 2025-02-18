Telemedicine services will cut waiting times for patients – minister

"Teleconsultation is undoubtedly the most helpful tool for patient counselling. An additional help would undoubtedly be teleconsultation, where the general practitioner consults a specialist doctor, and the patient does not need to attend a secondary or tertiary level consultation," the minister told LRT Radio on Tuesday morning.

Jakubauskienė noted that telemedicine also has great potential.

"We are working on the possibilities to send images and give video consultations more widely, to send documents," she said, adding that this option should increase access to services, particularly in the regions.