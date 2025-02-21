Tax hikes or budget cuts inevitable to boost defence funding – EU commissioner

"If we are talking about Lithuania’s plans to spend significantly more on its defence, we will probably not be able to do without it. There are probably no magic recipes here," Andrius Kubilius told LRT TV on Thursday.
"Either revenues are increased and the extra revenues are spent on defence, or ways are found to make savings in other areas, even by budget cuts, and to earmark them for defence," the EU official added.
Earlier this week, leaders of the majority of the parliamentary parties met with President Gitanas Nausėda to discuss a possible renewal of the defence agreement. After the meeting, Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas said the Seimas should debate changes to the existing tax rates in the spring session, as part of the search for solutions to generate more funds for defence. A new sugar tax will be discussed as well, he suggested.
The prime minister had previously floated the idea of "sin taxes" to encourage healthier diets.
Lithuania currently allocates 4% of GDP for defence. The VGT proposes raising it to 5–6% of GDP as of next year for a four-year period to establish a military division by 2030.