Tax amendments will be passed in spring session – MP

The coalition council is meeting at the Office of Government on Wednesday to discuss potential changes to the taxation system. Later, the proposals will be considered by political groups of the coalition and the Ministry of Finance.
According to MP Olekas, once the proposals are harmonised with coalition partners, they will be further discussed by parliament.
"The draft has been prepared by the finance minister and his team. It has been considered by the Social Democratic [Party’s] Board and will be presented to everyone. We will discuss it and are committed to adopting it by the end of the spring session," Olekas told the radio station Žinių radijas on Wednesday.
The MP stated that one of the proposals includes expanding the real estate tax by lowering the threshold of taxable properties.
He pointed out that Lithuania’s current tax system is unfair as the gap in income between the rich and the poor is one of the largest in the EU, while income redistribution is one of the lowest.
Olekas said it would be considered how to improve tax collection and redistribute income better, which would enable to provide more public services and boost defence funding. According to him, at the same time it has to be ensured that the planned changes would not hurt small and medium enterprises or residents.