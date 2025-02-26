Tax amendments will be passed in spring session – MP

The coalition council is meeting at the Office of Government on Wednesday to discuss potential changes to the taxation system. Later, the proposals will be considered by political groups of the coalition and the Ministry of Finance.

According to MP Olekas, once the proposals are harmonised with coalition partners, they will be further discussed by parliament.

"The draft has been prepared by the finance minister and his team. It has been considered by the Social Democratic [Party’s] Board and will be presented to everyone. We will discuss it and are committed to adopting it by the end of the spring session," Olekas told the radio station Žinių radijas on Wednesday.