Tariffs are unfortunate, they hurt our economies, our businesses, and our citizens – FM

The meeting focused on the current trade relations with the US: changes in tariff regulation, the possible EU’s countermeasures, and mitigation activity.

"Tariffs are unfortunate. They hurt our economies, our businesses, and our citizens," the minister told journalists ahead of the meeting.

According to Budrys, tariffs will lead to price increases and inflation. Therefore, we have to look for the solutions regarding our trade with the United States. We should avoid using escalatory countermeasures right away, even though the EU does have such option ready.