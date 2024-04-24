Tank battalion may be created before 2035 – defmin

“The final [deadline] of 2035 is entirely possible,” the minister said after Wednesday’s meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda.

According to the minister, additional appropriations for defence will determine how fast the tank battalion can be created.

Lithuania earlier announced plans to establish a tank battalion, but new Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas proposes creating a tank company and boosting air defence capabilities instead. However, the tank company would be gradually increased to battalion size.

He suggests that Lithuania should acquire two more medium-range air defence systems. Yet the presidency says this initiative on air defence must not delay the creation of a division-sized unit, planned to be completed by 2030.