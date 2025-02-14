Talks between Trump and Puttin to end Ukraine war is wake-up call for Europe – Lithuanian PM

"Indeed, the situation is complex as the USA’s unilateral efforts, together with Russia and partly with China, to attempt to solve the issue [of ending the war in Ukraine] directly leave Europe sidelined. On the other hand, we should ask ourselves don’t we deserve this by being soft, unable to adopt decisions – not only firm political [decisions] but also vital ones regarding defence funding," Paluckas told the media while visiting Klaipėda city on Friday.

"Therefore, I would evaluate this as a good kick in the pants for Europe, and I hope that Europe will wake up and hear what our region had actually stated many times, that we have to take care more seriously about our matters and only then expect help from the USA. To attempt and ride on someone else’s back perhaps is not very moral," Paluckas added.