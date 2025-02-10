Synchronisation with continental Europe – a triumph of regional cooperation – Nausėda

"This is a historic day, marking the end of a long journey for Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Having started with the restoration of political independence in the early 90s, today, we proudly declare to have finally achieved full energy independence," the president said on Sunday.
According to Gitanas Nausėda, the collective success of the Baltic States – made possible by the participation of their close friend Poland – demonstrates the true meaning of solidarity and unity, the core values of the European Union. It also sends a strong message of encouragement across the entire continent.
"Everyone can see now, that even in these challenging times, great projects of geopolitical importance can – and should – be implemented," the president stated.
The president stressed that every step Lithuania has taken along the way – building oil and liquefied natural gas terminals and expanding green energy – brought more security and freedom of action. This enabled Lithuania to become the first European country to eliminate trade in gas, oil, and electricity with Russia.
Gitanas Nausėda further emphasised that systematic attempts to disrupt critical underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, along with direct military attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, underscore the urgent need to enhance the protection of strategic assets both nationally and across Europe. In the short term, promoting sustainable economic growth through stronger energy connections with friendly neighbouring countries – such as Harmony Link with Poland – and pursuing ambitious regional projects like the hydrogen corridor and energy hub will be crucial.
The president expressed gratitude to regional partners and all those who worked tirelessly to make synchronisation a reality, both politically and technically. He extended special thanks to the European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, which recognised the Baltic synchronisation as a strategic EU project from the very beginning and provided significant financial support.