Synchronisation with continental Europe – a triumph of regional cooperation – Nausėda

The president stressed that every step Lithuania has taken along the way – building oil and liquefied natural gas terminals and expanding green energy – brought more security and freedom of action. This enabled Lithuania to become the first European country to eliminate trade in gas, oil, and electricity with Russia.

Gitanas Nausėda further emphasised that systematic attempts to disrupt critical underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, along with direct military attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, underscore the urgent need to enhance the protection of strategic assets both nationally and across Europe. In the short term, promoting sustainable economic growth through stronger energy connections with friendly neighbouring countries – such as Harmony Link with Poland – and pursuing ambitious regional projects like the hydrogen corridor and energy hub will be crucial.