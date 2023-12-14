Symbolic time capsule is buried at start of construction of new electronics assembly plant

“I congratulate Teltonika on the start of construction of the new plant, which not only marks the company's rapid development, but also contributes to the strengthening of high-tech and innovation in Lithuania. The IoT products to be developed in the new factory will represent Lithuania as a supplier of unique and innovative digital products. This will create even more opportunities for Lithuania and its people,” said Aušrinė Armonaitė, minister of the economy and innovation, who attended the event.

The new production facilities will be located in Liepkalnis, on the territory of the Teltonika High-Tech Hill Technology Park. It will create 700 jobs and will manufacture IoT products developed by Teltonika, as well as contract manufacturing. The production capacity will reach more than 18 million products per year.