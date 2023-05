Members of the mobile air defence groups look at destroyed Russian drones during a handover ceremony of pick up trucks with DShK machine guns donated by a volunteer group, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Borispil, Kyiv region, Ukraine May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Lithuanians still tend to think that they need to accept as many refugees from Ukraine as possible, the head of the Department of National Minorities says as she presents a recent survey.