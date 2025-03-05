Supreme Court terminates former mayor’s public expenses case

The Supreme Court judged that courts had improperly applied the criminal law, unjustifiably found Sinkevičius guilty and convicted him of abuse of office, document forgery, possession of a falsified document and misappropriation of assets.

The Supreme Court annulled decisions of the court of first instance and the Court of Appeal and terminated the case against the politician. The ruling is final and cannot be challenged.

The court stated that accusations against Sinkevičius should have only been linked to general standards of behaviour for politicians and officials concerning the adjustment of public and private interests in the public service, for which only disciplinary action may be taken.