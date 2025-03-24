Supporters of Palestine held a protest in Vilnius

Activists supporting Palestine protested in Vincas Kudirka Square and Simonas Daukantas Square over Lithuania’s support for Israel.

People attended the event titled "Palestine will be Free" carrying Palestinian flags and banners reading "Never again for anyone", "Freedom for Palestine", "No to occupation" and "Let Gaza live". Protesters chanted "Freedom for Palestine", "Freedom for Ukraine", "Stop occupation, stop genocide" and "Hands off Lebanon".

Another rally is planned for 29 March.

According to the organisers, "Israel’s crimes and impunity prove that brutal violation of international law and crimes against humanity will end only when Palestine is free".