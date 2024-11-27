Strategic partnership with United States remains Lithuania’s key foreign policy priority – parlt speaker

The meeting discussed the trajectory of bilateral political and economic relations between the United States and Lithuania. The Seimas speaker and the US ambassador shared perspectives on the regional security environment and underscored the pivotal role of transatlantic ties and the collective efforts of democratic nations in upholding global peace and stability.
"Lithuania’s foreign policy remains guided by its commitment to a strong strategic partnership with the United States and the continued strengthening of the NATO alliance. We remain resolute in bolstering our defence capabilities and creating the conditions necessary for the sustained presence of allied forces on Lithuanian soil," Skvernelis stated.
"We hold in the highest regard the steadfast support provided by the United States and its allies to Ukraine, and we are unwavering in our efforts to assist Ukraine and its people in their brave fight for freedom. The newly formed ruling coalition will continue to be a trusted and dependable political partner for the United States," the Seimas speaker said.