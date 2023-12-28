State funds studies of more than 1,000 Ukrainians this year

The government covers 60% of the annual tuition fee, the rest is paid by higher education institutions themselves.
The Ukrainians studying in Lithuania are also entitled to a monthly EUR 300 scholarship to cover their basic subsistence needs and buy the tools they need to study.
Most of the Ukrainians currently study at Vilnius University, Vytautas Magnus University, VILNIUS TECH, Kaunas University of Technology and Vilnius University of Applied Sciences.
The most popular majors among these students are international business, information systems and cybersecurity, global marketing, software systems, accounting and finance.