“Most importantly, the sequence of events itself has demonstrated that “the king is naked” and that such convoys, such forces can go quite far,” Nausėda told a press conference after the VGT meeting on Sunday.
2023 June 25 20:07
State Defence Council decides to ramp up intelligence gathering
ELTA
PHOTO:
The recent unrest in Russia over the Wagner mercenary group’s mutiny has shown the fragility of the Moscow regime, says President Gitanas Nausėda. That is why, he said, the State Defence Council (VGT) has decided to strengthen intelligence capabilities and accelerate the implementation of the border cover plan.
Top articles