Some heads of Health Ministry’s departments were appointed without holding competitions – media

It is claimed that directors of the Centralised Internal Audit, Personnel Management, Healthcare System Human Resource Policy, Strategic Management and Investment Departments were hired without having to participate in competitions for these positions.

According to the ministry’s staff, at first certain individuals are hired in lower positions and, later, are appointed as heads or directors of units for ostensibly displaying great skills. It is claimed that in some cases a person took the job on Friday and was promoted as the head of a department next Monday.