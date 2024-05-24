Solidarity of Baltic States is stronger than ever – defmin

Minister also fine-tuned the key objectives ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington, which, besides the commitment to spend at least 2.5% of GDP on defence and strengthen critical capabilities, also include some of the most important of all: implementation of the NATO regional defence plans and the Rotational NATO Air Defence Model.

„We have to cooperate more closely together to convince the allies to commit to focus on the most urgent capability gaps shortly. We aim to accelerate implementation of the Rotational NATO Air Defence Model agreed to in Vilnius a year ago. We are grateful to the Netherlands for the country’s decision to deploy the Patriot system for the exercise this summer in Lithuania and we look forward for it to become the beginning of the practical implementation of the Rotational Air Defence Model,“ said Minister of National Defence Kasčiūnas.