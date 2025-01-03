Soldiers who died for Lithuania’s freedom commemorated in Vilnius

At the solemn ceremony a memorial plaque was unveiled to soldiers who perished in Lithuania’s freedom fights of 1919-1923. The names of the soldiers were read out aloud.
Chief of Defence General Raimundas Vaikšnoras said at the event that Ukrainians are currently fighting against the same evil Russia as Lithuania did 106 years ago.
He stated that Russia has not changed and continues her aggressive policy with her made up security demands and security architecture that leads to the suffering of freedom- and democracy-loving people.