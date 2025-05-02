2025.05.02 14:36

Social Democrats keep lead in party ratings in April despite coalition tensions – survey

 
Social Democrats keep lead in party ratings in April despite coalition tensions – survey
Social Democrats keep lead in party ratings in April despite coalition tensions – survey
PHOTO: Andrius Ufartas | Elta

The Social Democratic Party (LSDP) has retained its lead in party ratings despite continuing tensions in the ruling coalition, the latest survey commissioned by ELTA shows.

In April, the LSDP, which has recently elected Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas its leader, was favoured by 15.3% of the respondents, down from 16.9% in the March survey. Other two ruling parties follow in the rankings.

If the Seimas election were held the coming Sunday, 12.7% of the respondents said they would vote for the Democrats For Lithuania, party led by Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis. The number of their backers has fallen from 11.5% since the previous survey.

MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis-led Nemunas Dawn ranked fourth in the latest survey by Baltijos Tyrimai with the backing of 10.6% of the respondents, up from 10.1% in March.

The opposition Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) also saw the same support of 10.6% in April as the Nemunas Dawn. The TS-LKD enjoyed 11.7% of support in March.

The Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS), headed by MEP Aurelijus Veryga, was the only party to see a more significant change over the past month. In April it was preferred by 9.3% of the respondents to other parties (up from 6.4% in March).

Among those polled, 5.3% said they would cast ballot for opposition Liberal Movement, led by MP Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen. The party’s support was 5.6% in the previous month.

Nearly a quarter of the respondents or 23.7% said they would not go to the polls at all or were still undecided as to which party to vote for. Their proportion was very similar – 23.4% – in the previous survey.

From 5 to 19 April 2025, pollster Baltijos Tyrimai interviewed 1,015 Lithuanians (aged 18 and older) in person at 1,111 sampling points about their party preferences.

The survey has a margin of error of up to 3.1%.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions