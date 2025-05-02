Social Democrats keep lead in party ratings in April despite coalition tensions – survey

The opposition Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) also saw the same support of 10.6% in April as the Nemunas Dawn. The TS-LKD enjoyed 11.7% of support in March.

MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis-led Nemunas Dawn ranked fourth in the latest survey by Baltijos Tyrimai with the backing of 10.6% of the respondents, up from 10.1% in March.

If the Seimas election were held the coming Sunday, 12.7% of the respondents said they would vote for the Democrats For Lithuania, party led by Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis. The number of their backers has fallen from 11.5% since the previous survey.

In April, the LSDP, which has recently elected Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas its leader, was favoured by 15.3% of the respondents, down from 16.9% in the March survey. Other two ruling parties follow in the rankings.

The Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS), headed by MEP Aurelijus Veryga, was the only party to see a more significant change over the past month. In April it was preferred by 9.3% of the respondents to other parties (up from 6.4% in March).

Among those polled, 5.3% said they would cast ballot for opposition Liberal Movement, led by MP Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen. The party’s support was 5.6% in the previous month.

Nearly a quarter of the respondents or 23.7% said they would not go to the polls at all or were still undecided as to which party to vote for. Their proportion was very similar – 23.4% – in the previous survey.