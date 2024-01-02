SocDems warn against low pensions, urge action for the sake of young people

The 2023 edition of Pensions at a Glance highlights the pension reforms undertaken by OECD countries over the last two years.

In the latest edition, Lithuania was ranked the last among OECD countries by the size of the future pensions to be paid to the people who entered the labour market in 2022. According to the OECD, the pension of current 20-year-olds in Lithuania will be even less than 30% of their salary.

SocDem MP Algirdas Sysas says this should be a signal for the Government to address Lithuania’s demographic and wage problems.

“Today, the average pension accounts for 43% of the average salary. What kind of retirement life awaits today’s young people? We are in last place among all OECD countries in terms of the ratio of pension to salary. We are tragically lagging behind the Poles, Latvians and Estonians. Latvians will receive 52.8% of their former salary in retirement, while the Portuguese will receive 98.8%,” the MP said.