SocDems criticise Government’s response to storm as unjustifiable

The MP also slammed the reforms to reduce the number of staff at key service providers. They have led to a situation where thousands of homes are still without power following the storm that hit the country on Sunday and Monday, according to Vilkauskas.

„The steps taken during the storm are unjustifiable and the authorities should have responded to the situation quicker,“ he stated.

„The storm is surely not the last one to come and the state should prepare for that. The institutions and all services should definitely review their operational and compatibility plans,“ Social Democrat MP Kęstutis Vilkauskas told a press conference at the Seimas on Thursday.

The Government’s algorithms and plans proved ineffective amidst the severe weather, it said, urging the Cabinet to revise the actions plans devised for authorities and services.

„We call for an immediate and exceptionally urgent solution to the shortage of officials and a fundamental review of ESO’s supervision, as it has long been out of step and its categorical refusal to invest in upgrading the infrastructure of the electricity grids is costing all of us very dearly,“ he stated.

The Social Democrats also criticised Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys’ proposal for residents to buy generators as a „cynical“ advice.

SocDem MP Eugenijus Sabutis noted that energy distributor ESO is managed by the Finance Ministry and questioned the silence of Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė.