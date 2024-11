The politician nominated by Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis was favoured by 113 MPs, with three MPs abstaining.

At its first sitting on Thursday last week, the Seimas elected six deputy parliamentary speakers, namely Juozas Olekas Rasa Budbergytė and Orinta Leiputė of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), Agnė Širinskienė of the Nemunas Dawn, Conservative Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė and Liberal Movement’s leader Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen.