SocDem mayor eyeing return to national politics

 
Mindaugas Sinkevičius
PHOTO: ELTA / Orestas Gurevičius
Social Democratic leader Vilija Blinkevičiūtė has mentioned that if the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) wins 2024 parliamentary elections, then Mayor of Jonava District Mindaugas Sinkevičius, head of the Association of Local Authorities in Lithuania, could become the country’s prime minister.

The latter is not in a rush to confirm that he would strive to lead the Government, but admits that he may return to national politics eventually.

