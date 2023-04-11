The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) has agreed on more than twenty proposals to improve provisions of the electoral code that were mostly...
2023 m. balandžio 11 d. 15:39
SocDem mayor eyeing return to national politics
PHOTO:
Social Democratic leader Vilija Blinkevičiūtė has mentioned that if the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) wins 2024 parliamentary elections, then Mayor of Jonava District Mindaugas Sinkevičius, head of the Association of Local Authorities in Lithuania, could become the country’s prime minister.
