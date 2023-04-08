2023 m. balandžio 08 d. 05:45

SocDem leader: Sinkevičius could be PM if party wins parliamentary election

 
Mindaugas Sinkevičius
PHOTO: ELTA / Marius Morkevičius
Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, chair of the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP), says that if the party manages to win the upcoming Seimas elections, the next prime minister could be Mindaugas Sinkevičius, incumbent mayor of Jonava district.

