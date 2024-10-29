SocDem leader set to announce she will not take PM’s job – media

The politician is set to break the news to the LSDP’s presidium on Wednesday, according to several fellow party members.
"We look very weird and tomorrow we will look even weirder," one of the Social Democrats told the news website.
Blinkevičiūtė had been avoiding a direct answer to the question whether she would lead the Government in case of the Social Democrats’ election win. Just a few weeks left in to the polls, she assured that she would take up the post of prime minister before changing her rhetoric again on the night of the election.
"I can say in front of the whole of Lithuania that as chairwoman of the Social Democratic Party I take full responsibility and together with the president I will form the ruling majority," Blinkevičiūtė said when asked to promise she will take the prime minister’s position on Sunday night.
The decisive second round of the Seimas election ended with the LSDP taking a landslide victory and securing 52 seats in the 141-member Seimas.