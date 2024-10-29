SocDem leader set to announce she will not take PM’s job – media

The politician is set to break the news to the LSDP’s presidium on Wednesday, according to several fellow party members.

"We look very weird and tomorrow we will look even weirder," one of the Social Democrats told the news website.

Blinkevičiūtė had been avoiding a direct answer to the question whether she would lead the Government in case of the Social Democrats’ election win. Just a few weeks left in to the polls, she assured that she would take up the post of prime minister before changing her rhetoric again on the night of the election.