2024.10.10

SocDem leader’s statements about Homeland Union have surprised PM

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: Josvydas Elinskas | Elta

On Wednesday, speaking about 2024 parliamentary elections, leader of the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) Vilija Blinkevičiūtė stated that head of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) Gabrielius Landsbergis „is finished“ and „is in total agony“. The statements have surprised Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, the leading candidate of the TS-LKD in elections to the Seimas.

„I am baffled by the comments. Especially coming from Vilija Blinkevičiūtė. I really do not understand what happened to her. I guess one of the two: either the pressure is unrelenting or they are simply preparing for a coalition with [Remigijus] Žemaitaitis and are trying to emulate the rhetoric for which political forces like the Nemunas Dawn are known for,“ Šimonytė told the radio station Žinių radijas.

Although the LSDP vows that it would not join a coalition with the TS-LKD, yet the head of Government still believes that traditional political parties can reach common ground and form a coalition.

Earlier, TS-LKD leader Landsbergis called to establish a broad coalition together with the LSDP to prevent radical forces from gaining power after parliamentary elections of 13 October.

