SocDem leader reiterates ’no coalition’ with Conservatives

„I do not see us working together in a coalition,“ Blinkevičiūtė told a press conference on Monday.

„This would not be good looking forward four years from now, because there is always dissatisfaction with the government. Then radical forces would come in and I do not think the Lithuanian people need that,“ she explained.

The politician hopes that more people will turn out to vote in the parliamentary elections due in October.

„I am convinced that a much larger number of voters will come to the Seimas elections than to the European Parliament elections, and we may have a significantly different political picture,“ Blinkevičiūtė said.