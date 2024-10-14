SocDem leader hopes to see Farmers & Greens in coalition

"We have already agreed with the Democrats For Lithuania on working together as future coalition partners. And we had discussed the possibility of forming a ruling majority together with Ramūnas Karbauskis before the results. Our position on this remains unchanged – I am in favour of a three-party majority composed of the Social Democrats, Democrats For Lithuania and Farmers and Greens," Blinkevičiūtė told a post-election press conference organised by ELTA on Monday.