SocDem leader hopes to see Farmers & Greens in coalition

"We have already agreed with the Democrats For Lithuania on working together as future coalition partners. And we had discussed the possibility of forming a ruling majority together with Ramūnas Karbauskis before the results. Our position on this remains unchanged – I am in favour of a three-party majority composed of the Social Democrats, Democrats For Lithuania and Farmers and Greens," Blinkevičiūtė told a post-election press conference organised by ELTA on Monday.
She added having exchanged text messages with Karbauskis late Sunday and hopes to meet with him in the nearest future.
Gintautas Paluckas, deputy chair of the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP), said that the party would like to see 80 seats for a potential coalition.
The LSDP won the parliamentary elections in multi-member constituencies with 19.36% of support, according to data from the Central Electoral Commission (VRK). This should translate into 18 seats for the party in the next Seimas.