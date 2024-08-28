SocDem leader confirms she would take PM job if party succeeds in election

The current MEP confirmed her determination in an interview with the Delfi news website on Wednesday.
„As the party leader, I take full responsibility and lead the list to the Seimas. I have said that, and I am not running away from any responsibility – I am taking full responsibility. If the people of Lithuania have confidence in the Social Democrats, I will certainly take responsibility for forming the Government and leading the Government. I have never hidden behind the skirts, unlike some leaders,“ she said.
President Gitanas Nausėda had earlier said MEP Blinkevičiūtė could become Lithuania’s prime minister but he would not pressure her to accept this role.
Later he also named SocDem MP Gintautas Paluckas as one of possible candidates for the prime minister’s post if the LSDP wins elections.
Blinkevičiūtė will lead the Social Democrats in parliamentary elections on 13 October. Paluckas is second on the party’s candidate list.