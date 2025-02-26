SocDem leader Blinkevičiūtė will not stand for re-election

The current MEP was elected as the chair of the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) in 2021 and was re-elected for the second term in 2023.
In her comment to ELTA, Blinkevičiūtė said four years is a "long time to lead a party, one political cycle."
"I have done my best, I have given my heart and strength to make the Social Democrats visible, heard, united and focused, with a clear emphasis on social direction and social justice," Blinkevičiūtė said.
The LSDP leader thanked the people of Lithuania who voted for the Social Democrats in the local, European and Seimas elections last year.
"Now it is time for a driven active and energetic chair to be at the helm of the party. There has to be a natural generational change, there has to be a generational balance. We have a lot of young and active people in the organisation who can move any mountains. I have supported and will continue to support them, wishing the Social Democrats only to grow stronger and to constantly refresh themselves," said Blinkevičiūtė, without naming a potential candidate.
The ruling party is set to select its chair for a two-year term on 23-26 April.
Gintautas Paluckas, incumbent prime minister, had led the LSDP leader from 2017 to 2020, when he stepped down after the parliamentary election.