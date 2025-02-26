SocDem leader Blinkevičiūtė will not stand for re-election

The current MEP was elected as the chair of the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) in 2021 and was re-elected for the second term in 2023.

In her comment to ELTA, Blinkevičiūtė said four years is a "long time to lead a party, one political cycle."

"I have done my best, I have given my heart and strength to make the Social Democrats visible, heard, united and focused, with a clear emphasis on social direction and social justice," Blinkevičiūtė said.

The LSDP leader thanked the people of Lithuania who voted for the Social Democrats in the local, European and Seimas elections last year.