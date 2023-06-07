2023 m. birželio 07 d. 14:50

SocDem leader accuses Conservative leader of causing ‘political havoc’

 
Vilija Blinkevičiūtė
Vilija Blinkevičiūtė
Chair of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, accuses Gabrielius Landsbergis, leader of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), of causing political havoc and calls on him to assume responsibility for this.

“The leader of the largest coalition party, the Conservative party (TS-LKD), has been causing havoc for three weeks. This is irresponsible, unstatesmanlike behaviour, which does not benefit the Lithuanian people at all,” stated Blinkevičiūtė.

She described Landsbergis as hot-headed, adding that MPs were dragged into his disputes with other Conservative members, coalition partners and the president.

