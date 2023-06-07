“The leader of the largest coalition party, the Conservative party (TS-LKD), has been causing havoc for three weeks. This is irresponsible, unstatesmanlike behaviour, which does not benefit the Lithuanian people at all,” stated Blinkevičiūtė.
SocDem leader accuses Conservative leader of causing ‘political havoc’
Chair of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, accuses Gabrielius Landsbergis, leader of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), of causing political havoc and calls on him to assume responsibility for this.
