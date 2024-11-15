SocDem deputy chair Gudžinskas leaves party due to coalition with Nemunas Dawn

"I apologise for being wrong and misleading during the campaign when I said that we would not form a coalition with the Nemunas Dawn. Mistakes have consequences. I am resigning from the party and resigning as director of the Solidarity Institute (a think tank founded by the LSDP – ELTA)," Gudžinskas said in a post on Facebook on Friday.

"I have devoted all my efforts to its renewal – to draw a programme that reflects the essence of Western social democracy and the challenges of the modern world. I was driven by an idea. I neither sought nor demanded any political privileges or positions for myself. Today, I feel I have been worn out. I have sacrificed as much of myself as I had," the MP said.