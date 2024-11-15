SocDem deputy chair Gudžinskas leaves party due to coalition with Nemunas Dawn

2024.11.15 13:26

A deputy chair of the ruling Social Democratic Party (LSDP), Liutauras Gudžinskas, has announced his decision to leave the party, citing the LSDP’s move to build a coalition with the Nemunas Dawn led by Remigijus Žemaitaitis, accused of antisemitism, as the reason.

"I apologise for being wrong and misleading during the campaign when I said that we would not form a coalition with the Nemunas Dawn. Mistakes have consequences. I am resigning from the party and resigning as director of the Solidarity Institute (a think tank founded by the LSDP – ELTA)," Gudžinskas said in a post on Facebook on Friday.

He was a LSDP member for seven years.

"I have devoted all my efforts to its renewal – to draw a programme that reflects the essence of Western social democracy and the challenges of the modern world. I was driven by an idea. I neither sought nor demanded any political privileges or positions for myself. Today, I feel I have been worn out. I have sacrificed as much of myself as I had," the MP said.

In October 2024, the Social Democrat stood for election to the Seimas in Antakalnis single-member constituency, finishing third in the race.

