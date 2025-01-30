Smuggler tunnel connecting Belarus and Lithuania discovered – media

VSAT adviser Giedrius Mišutis confirmed to LRT that the tunnel was found near Pašalčis village, which is located close to the border with Belarus.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched and law enforcement will provide more details later.
Border guards have discovered a 25-metre-long tunnel in Šalčininkai district, southern Lithuania, which was potentially used for smuggling, public broadcaster LRT reported.
