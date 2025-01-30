2025.01.30 12:30

Smuggler tunnel connecting Belarus and Lithuania discovered – media

 
Border guards have discovered a 25-metre-long tunnel in Šalčininkai district, southern Lithuania, which was potentially used for smuggling, public broadcaster LRT reported.

VSAT adviser Giedrius Mišutis confirmed to LRT that the tunnel was found near Pašalčis village, which is located close to the border with Belarus.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched and law enforcement will provide more details later.

