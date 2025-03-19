Skvernelis warns of ’fifth column’ emerging in Seimas

"I saw that some of them were not interested in the presentation, they felt the urge to leave and share their ’insights’ with the media. Well, a certain fifth column is emerging in the Seimas. We see that by the votes as well. One can barely say anything to such people (that they would listen to)," the parliamentary speaker told LRT TV on Tuesday evening.
"But as they watch the Russian channels or Telegram, they will be able to make at least some comparison between the information which they believe so sacredly and the one provided by our services," he added.
Skvernelis also noted that some MPs are not authorised to access classified information and should quit the posts they hold. They chose not to fill in documents even though being part of certain committees requires them to do so, he said.
On Tuesday, the Seimas held a sitting behind closed doors to acquaint the MPs with restricted information about security threats, plans to create a division-sized unit and findings of an audit at the Ministry of National Defence. Some lawmakers afterwards claimed to have heard nothing new.
The sitting was attended by Defence Minister Defence Dovilė Šakalienė, Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, Chief of Defence Gen Raimundas Vaikšnoras, Head of the Second Department of Operational Services (AOTD) Elegijus Paulavičius and Chief of the Defence Staff Lt Gen Remigijus Baltrėnas.