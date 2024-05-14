Skvernelis urges attention to all regions after controversial candidate wins in two eastern districts

The leader of Democrats For Lithuania noted that Vaitkus was rather actively backed by voters in other municipalities too.
“Why are we talking just about eastern Lithuania? Some controversial candidates garnered votes in other towns as well – 4%, 5 % and 7% each. This concerns not only eastern Lithuania, it is a much wider phenomenon. (&) It is a signal indicating that we should not look to the east alone,” Skvernelis told reporters at the Seimas on Tuesday.
According to the MP, it is not a valid argument to say that the voters are angry with the government and choose to back an individual who is against the independence of our country.
“We have around 100,000 people today and (&) not only politicians, but also institutions need to work with them. (&) All regions need the attention,” Skvernelis said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Seimas Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen said the eastern region requires more attention to make sure that the support for pro-Kremlin politicians falls as much as possible.
Vaitkus, doctor by profession, ran for the president’s office as an independent, winning most of the votes in the districts of Šalčininkai and Visaginas – 39.91% and 37.8% respectively. Poles and Russians, the biggest ethnic minorities in Lithuania, make up the largest shares of the population there.
He was supported by 7.32% of the voters nationwide.