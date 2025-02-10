Skvernelis to seek another term as Democrats For Lithuania leader

The Seimas speaker said Monday that the Democrats For Lithuania conference will elect new leadership and other governing bodies of the political force.

"Yes, I will seek re-election," he told reporters in the Seimas.

"Party branches have been fielding different candidates who also need to accept the proposal to stand for election. (…) We will see what competition there is," the MP added.

Skvernelis was elected as chair of the Democrats for a three-year term in January 2022, when the centre-left party was found.