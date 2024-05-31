Skvernelis to lead Democrats For Lithuania in parlt election

„I will be leading the party list in the elections to the Seimas,“ Skvernelis told Žinių radijas station on Friday.
„We took those decisions before all the three elections. For each of those elections, the Seimas elections are still key to achieving our respective objectives (&) Our decision is very clear,“ he added.
The politician is listed second among the Democrats For Lithuania candidates standing for MEP.
Lithuania will hold the parliamentary election in October. Not all the parties have announced their election list leaders yet. The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) and the Lithuanians Social Democratic Party (LSDP) intend to announce their decisions by mid-June.