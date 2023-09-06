Skuodienė: Russian child rights service was cooperating

It also helped that the Russian child rights protection body was willing to cooperate with Lithuanian authorities, according to Ilma Skuodienė.
“We were truly surprised by the speed, cooperation and the entire process, including the deep concentration that was,” the official told reporters on Wednesday.
The baby girl is with her mother at home now, she said.
“We hope that the mother and the girl will together get through the experience (&) really extraordinary for a child of such a young age,” Skuodienė said.
When asked whether the girl was found to have been deprived of food, the official said a medical examination would be needed first.
“But the initial indications, which are what the mother said, are that the girl is safe, she is with her mother, she is being fed and all her needs are being met,” she said.
The baby girl’s aunt Monika, meanwhile, told the Delfi news website that the baby was starving, “putting everything to her mouth” after being returned.
According to the woman, the girl’s father Algirdas Švanys, who kidnapped the baby, first registered in Russia in an apartment where he did not actually live. Later he took the 10-month girl to a farmhouse that was completely unsuitable for taking care of an infant.
Russian officers reacted on their side to Švanys’ refusal to show the girl, she said.
“They immediately called him into another room to talk and clarify the situation. The child was handed over to the mother, and as he left for the room with the officers, my sister suddenly took the child and went to the consulate on her own initiative. I think they would not have had time to do anything.
Because as long as she is in the Lithuanian consulate, nobody can touch her,” Monika, the girl’s aunt, told the news website.