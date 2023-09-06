Skuodienė: Russian child rights service was cooperating

It also helped that the Russian child rights protection body was willing to cooperate with Lithuanian authorities, according to Ilma Skuodienė.

“We were truly surprised by the speed, cooperation and the entire process, including the deep concentration that was,” the official told reporters on Wednesday.

The baby girl is with her mother at home now, she said.

“We hope that the mother and the girl will together get through the experience (&) really extraordinary for a child of such a young age,” Skuodienė said.

When asked whether the girl was found to have been deprived of food, the official said a medical examination would be needed first.

“But the initial indications, which are what the mother said, are that the girl is safe, she is with her mother, she is being fed and all her needs are being met,” she said.

The baby girl’s aunt Monika, meanwhile, told the Delfi news website that the baby was starving, “putting everything to her mouth” after being returned.