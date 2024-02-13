Six out of ten Lithuanians in favour of granting citizenship to American figure skater Reed

The poll was commissioned by public broadcaster LRT and carried out by the public opinion and market research firm Baltijos tyrimai on 19-29 January.

People were asked if President Gitanas Nausėda should grant Reed citizenship of Lithuania after she won bronze in the 2024 European Figure Skating Championship in Kaunas performing together with her Lithuanian dance partner Saulius Ambrulevičius.

Although six out of ten (59%) are in favour of granting Reed citizenship, yet three out of ten (28%) oppose the idea, while 13% do not have an opinion on the matter.