Širinskienė officially leaves Nemunas Dawn party

Širinskienė had joined the Nemunas Dawn in June 2024 with the parliamentary election approaching, which was held in October. In 2017-2021, she was a member of the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union.
Following her departure from the Nemunas Dawn, the MP has joined Democrats For Lithuania political group. She has not yet indicated whether she is going to become a member of this party.
The politician decided to part ways with the Nemunas Dawn after its leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis declared that the party might leave the ruling coalition if he is not considered for the deputy parliament speaker’s post. The ruling coalition consists of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), Democrats For Lithuania and the Nemunas Dawn.