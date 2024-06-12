Sinkevičius denies that Lithuania may have to nominate interim European commissioner

„A new commissioner would have to be appointed after hearings in the European Parliament. But the European Parliament will not hold hearings for commissioners [appointed] for three or four months,“ Sinkevičius told ELTA on Wednesday.
According to the politician, once he waives his position of the European commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries, then the president of the European Commission will transfer this portfolio to another colleague on an interim basis.
Public broadcaster LRT earlier reported that Lithuania may need to find a temporary replacement for Sinkevičius following his election to the European Parliament as a representative of the party Democrats For Lithuania. The news was confirmed to reporters in Brussels by a spokesman for the European Commission, Balazs Ujvari.