Single-engine plane crash-lands near Riga

 
On Wednesday, a single-engine passenger aircraft disappeared from the radars and was later found crash-landed 4 km from Riga Airport in Latvia, reports news website delfi.lv.

There were two people on board, a Latvian pilot and a Lithuanian passenger. The passenger was injured and taken to hospital.

The airport’s runway was closed for a while due to the incident.

Latvia’s civil aviation authority stated that the pilot had informed air traffic controllers about technical issues and had to crash-land. Poor visibility and the plane running out of fuel were cited as the causes of the accident.

The plane was manoeuvring for a parachute jump from Limbaži Airfield, some 60 km from Riga, but due to technical problems had to divert to Riga as a secondary airport.

According to delfi.lv, a Pilatus plane owned by Skydive Latvia was involved in the accident.

