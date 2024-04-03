Šimonytė, Sweden’s Kristersson discuss regional security

 
Elta EN
Ingrida Šimonytė, Ulf Kristersson
Ingrida Šimonytė, Ulf Kristersson
PHOTO: ELTA / Josvydas Elinskas

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the Government House in Vilnius. The prime ministers discussed regional security, the need to strengthen and accelerate support to Ukraine, Nordic-Baltic cooperation in the areas of security, energy, and protection of critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, as well as the promotion of bilateral economic cooperation between Lithuania and Sweden, Šimonytė’s office said in a press release.

“When we last met, Lithuania and Sweden were close partners and like-minded countries for many years, and today we are also linked by NATO membership. We are allies who can and will do more for our common security, which is the starting point of prosperity. It is very important that we, all the countries backing Ukraine and its struggle for freedom, strengthen and expand our support - there is no better way to stop Russia, which continues to wage war and to aggress against the West,” said Prime Minister Šimonytė.

The meeting centred on cooperation between Lithuania and Sweden in NATO, the North-Baltic Eight format and on a bilateral basis. Šimonytė pointed out that Lithuania particularly appreciates all of these relations and their development on all levels.

Russia’s actions clearly show that it remains a long-term threat, Lithuania’s prime minister stressed, which is why the NATO Allies’ focus on strengthening collective defence and increased investment in defence must be an immediate priority.

Lithuania and Sweden enjoy an active and dynamic economic relationship, but there is still significant untapped potential in innovative high-tech sectors. Improving the conditions for cooperation and business partnerships in these areas is one of the governments’ objectives.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions