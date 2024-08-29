Šimonytė says would be ready to take PM job if Conservatives win election

2024.08.29 15:00

Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
PHOTO: Dainius Labutis | Elta

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė says she would agree to head the Government for a second time if the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) win parliamentary elections in October.

„This is our vision now. It is basically declared in the electoral list and in the fact that I am leading that list. This means that if the Conservatives form a coalition, then yes, it is likely that the coalition partners will then be offered the option of me leading the Cabinet,“ Šimonytė told Žinių radijas on Thursday morning.

