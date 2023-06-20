2023 June 20 17:41

Šimonytė rejects criticism of Government’s economic policy

 
Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė says the president’s criticism levelled at the Government’s economic policy is not entirely valid. The Government has nothing but tax payers’ money and a state debt, which means it is impossible to fulfil all the president’s promises, she said.

“I think everybody would agree to all sorts of wonderful things being proposed, and funding for this and that, and maintaining a network that is not optimal, and better funding for roads, and better funding for defence. But you have to ask yourself all the time who should pay the bills when, at the same time, we are having a completely different discussion on taxation,” Šimonytė told reporters after President Gitanas Nausėda’ state of the nation address at the Seimas on Tuesday.

The prime minister said she would expect the president, who is an economist by profession, to take that into account.

“Probably it is deliberately chosen tactics when it comes to a certain stage of an election campaign,” Šimonytė said.

