Šimonytė participated in High Level Meeting of Speakers of Parliaments of NATO Member Countries

Speaking at the Seimas, the head of Government emphasised that Russia’s war against Ukraine is the most pressing strategic issue for Europe, for the transatlantic community and for the world, according to parliament’s press service.

“Russia’s war stands in contrast to everything what democratically elected parliaments represent – the ideals of liberty, fundamentals freedoms, the rule of law, the value of human life and dignity. (&) Russia cannot break Ukraine, but it hopes to break the unity of our societies, our democratic community. It hopes to exploit our election cycles. It hopes that our societies sooner or later would get tired of supporting Ukraine,” stated Šimonytė.